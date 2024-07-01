Padarath: Restore utilities in affected areas

News

Fisherman Neil Dookie removes rainwater from his boat near the jetty at the Cocorite Fishing Facility off the Audrey Jeffers highway on July 1. – Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRINCES Town MP Barry Padarath is urging the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) to expedite the restoration of services in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.

In a press release on July 1, Padarath acknowledged the difficulties associated with supply disruptions due to natural disasters, but emphasised the necessity for swift action to ensure residents have access to water for cleanup efforts.

He highlighted the importance of mitigating the effects of waterborne diseases and controlling the spread of displaced rodents and vermin.

“Several parts of Tobago in particular have been without electricity since early (Monday) morning.”

He said he hoped T&TEC would restore electricity to Tobago, especially in rural areas, before nightfall.

Padarath stressed the need for ongoing communication from the central government on the restoration of essential services in the wake of the hurricane.

He called on the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government to collaborate with the 14 regional corporations to provide additional truck-borne water services to affected areas.

“Several regional corporations have exhausted their funds for water-trucking services and will require supplemental funding,” Padarath pointed out, urging the government to address this issue despite the financial year nearing its end.