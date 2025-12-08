Padarath confirms Govt cuts on Christmas party spending
Senior Reporter
geisha.kowlessar
@guardian.co.tt
In light of the prevailing economic challenges, government ministries and state enterprises in T&T are implementing measures to curb non-essential spending during the festive season.
According to Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath, this initiative forms part of a broader effort to exercise fiscal discipline and ensure prudent use of public resources.
Guardian Media understands that several ministries and state entities have opted to scale back or completely cancel traditional Christmas functions this year as a cost-saving measure.
When contacted for clarification yesterday, Padarath emphasised that these decisions reflect the Government’s commitment to prioritising essential services and reducing discretionary expenses amid the current financial climate.
“This is not a demand or an instruction from the Government per se, but rather individual ministers are being guided by the current economic climate that the country is facing, together with a mandate to curb excessive unnecessary spending, and therefore some of us have taken the decision to curb. So, it is not a situation of not having Christmas parties and so on, but rather to curb some of the excessive expenditure,” the minister explained.
Padarath noted that under previous administrations, holiday celebrations often involved lavish parties and significant costs, including alcohol consumption and high-profile entertainment.
In contrast, the current approach seeks to realign priorities by focusing on employee welfare, he said.
“I can tell you for mine, I can’t speak for the individual ministers as they review what would have occurred under the last administration in terms of Christmas parties and excessive spending. What I’ve sought to do is focus more on the employees of the ministry and state enterprises in terms of providing food support et cetera, rather than having excessive parties with alcohol consumption and that sort of a thing.
“My own ministry had their Christmas event on Friday and while several artistes and so on would have been there, what I’ve sought to do is utilise the artistes who fall under the Ministry of Public Utilities to perform at some of these functions, so there is no cost to the Ministry of Public Utilities.
I think it is sort of realigning, looking for a space in which you can show appreciation to your employees with cutting out the excessive unnecessary spending in some of that regard.”
The minister stressed that this approach reflects a broader effort to show appreciation to staff while maintaining fiscal prudence.
He noted that discussions with his colleagues revealed a shared intention to rethink traditional Christmas celebrations—shifting away from extravagant, short-lived events toward initiatives that provide more meaningful support, such as food assistance and other resources that benefit employees beyond a single evening.