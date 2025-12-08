Man shot dead outside San Juan bar Chaguanas rolls out Christmas crime and traffic plan TTPS seizes $47m in marijuana Beijing residents react to T&amp;T minister Alexander’s policy suggestion Dennis: Tobago looks “69, not 29” Venezuela revokes access for six international airlines
Local News

Padarath confirms Govt cuts on Christmas party spending

08 December 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Trinidad Guardian.
Promote your business with NAN

GEISHA KOW­LESSAR-ALON­ZO

Se­nior Re­porter

geisha.kow­lessar

@guardian.co.tt

In light of the pre­vail­ing eco­nom­ic chal­lenges, gov­ern­ment min­istries and state en­ter­pris­es in T&T are im­ple­ment­ing mea­sures to curb non-es­sen­tial spend­ing dur­ing the fes­tive sea­son.

Ac­cord­ing to Min­is­ter of Pub­lic Util­i­ties Bar­ry Padarath, this ini­tia­tive forms part of a broad­er ef­fort to ex­er­cise fis­cal dis­ci­pline and en­sure pru­dent use of pub­lic re­sources.

Guardian Me­dia un­der­stands that sev­er­al min­istries and state en­ti­ties have opt­ed to scale back or com­plete­ly can­cel tra­di­tion­al Christ­mas func­tions this year as a cost-sav­ing mea­sure.

When con­tact­ed for clar­i­fi­ca­tion yes­ter­day, Padarath em­pha­sised that these de­ci­sions re­flect the Gov­ern­ment’s com­mit­ment to pri­ori­tis­ing es­sen­tial ser­vices and re­duc­ing dis­cre­tionary ex­pens­es amid the cur­rent fi­nan­cial cli­mate.

“This is not a de­mand or an in­struc­tion from the Gov­ern­ment per se, but rather in­di­vid­ual min­is­ters are be­ing guid­ed by the cur­rent eco­nom­ic cli­mate that the coun­try is fac­ing, to­geth­er with a man­date to curb ex­ces­sive un­nec­es­sary spend­ing, and there­fore some of us have tak­en the de­ci­sion to curb. So, it is not a sit­u­a­tion of not hav­ing Christ­mas par­ties and so on, but rather to curb some of the ex­ces­sive ex­pen­di­ture,” the min­is­ter ex­plained.

Padarath not­ed that un­der pre­vi­ous ad­min­is­tra­tions, hol­i­day cel­e­bra­tions of­ten in­volved lav­ish par­ties and sig­nif­i­cant costs, in­clud­ing al­co­hol con­sump­tion and high-pro­file en­ter­tain­ment.

In con­trast, the cur­rent ap­proach seeks to re­align pri­or­i­ties by fo­cus­ing on em­ploy­ee wel­fare, he said.

“I can tell you for mine, I can’t speak for the in­di­vid­ual min­is­ters as they re­view what would have oc­curred un­der the last ad­min­is­tra­tion in terms of Christ­mas par­ties and ex­ces­sive spend­ing. What I’ve sought to do is fo­cus more on the em­ploy­ees of the min­istry and state en­ter­pris­es in terms of pro­vid­ing food sup­port et cetera, rather than hav­ing ex­ces­sive par­ties with al­co­hol con­sump­tion and that sort of a thing.

“My own min­istry had their Christ­mas event on Fri­day and while sev­er­al artistes and so on would have been there, what I’ve sought to do is utilise the artistes who fall un­der the Min­istry of Pub­lic Util­i­ties to per­form at some of these func­tions, so there is no cost to the Min­istry of Pub­lic Util­i­ties.

I think it is sort of re­align­ing, look­ing for a space in which you can show ap­pre­ci­a­tion to your em­ploy­ees with cut­ting out the ex­ces­sive un­nec­es­sary spend­ing in some of that re­gard.”

The min­is­ter stressed that this ap­proach re­flects a broad­er ef­fort to show ap­pre­ci­a­tion to staff while main­tain­ing fis­cal pru­dence.

He not­ed that dis­cus­sions with his col­leagues re­vealed a shared in­ten­tion to re­think tra­di­tion­al Christ­mas cel­e­bra­tions—shift­ing away from ex­trav­a­gant, short-lived events to­ward ini­tia­tives that pro­vide more mean­ing­ful sup­port, such as food as­sis­tance and oth­er re­sources that ben­e­fit em­ploy­ees be­yond a sin­gle evening.

Support us

Related News

07 December 2025

Man kidnapped from home in Dow Village

27 November 2025

Dominican Republic allows US to use facilities for anti-drug ops

27 November 2025

TTPS seizes $47m in marijuana

25 November 2025

Dennis: Tobago looks “69, not 29”