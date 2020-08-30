Work­ers, in­clud­ing the se­cu­ri­ty staff, em­ployed the T&T Elec­tric­i­ty Com­mis­sion (T&TEC) have been ad­vised to take what­ev­er means nec­es­sary with­in the law to pro­tect them­selves from be­ing ex­posed to COVID-19 in the work­place.