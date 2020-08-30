Workers, including the security staff, employed the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) have been advised to take whatever means necessary within the law to protect themselves from being exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace.
You May Like
OWTU: 7 T&TEC workers test positive for COVID-19
Workers, including the security staff, employed the T&T Electricity Commission (T&TEC) have been advised to take whatever means necessary within the law to protect themselves from being exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace.