Over 9,000 new covid19 cases since December 1

Photo courtesy CDC.

Since December 1, Trinidad and Tobago has recorded 9,246 new covid19 cases and 249 deaths. These include the 558 new cases and 24 new deaths reported by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The new cases were from samples taken between December 9 and 11, while the new deaths were recorded between Saturday and Sunday.

There are currently 14, 251 active cases and the total number of covid19-related deaths in TT is 2,407.

The ministry said the people who died were ten elderly men, four elderly women, seven middle-aged men and three middle-aged women.

On December 3, the ministry reported the country’s highest daily increase (984) in cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

But since December 1, there have been six days on which the country recorded over 800 new cases; December 3 (984), December 6 (801), December 8 (881), December 9 (857), December 10 (898) and December 11 (812).

The number of fully vaccinated people is 654,550 people. On Saturday, Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh said on about 46.7 per cent of TT’s population was vaccinated, while about 46.6 per cent of the population received their first dose.

People who are not fully vaccinated account for 89 per cent (6,789 of 7,626) of patients entering the parallel healthcare system between July 22 and November 24.

The Ministry of Health will begin its national covid19 vaccine booster programme on Monday.

Those vaccinated with AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, and Johnson and Johnson can visit the ministry’s 17 mass vaccinations sites with their vaccination cards and a form of identification to get their booster shots.

The mass vaccination sites include: mass vaccination sites at the Paddock at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Hasely Crawford Stadium, Sangre Grande Civic Centre, Mayaro Sports Facility, Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex in Rio Claro, COSTAATT in El Dorado, Larry Gomes Stadium, Wallerfield International Raceway, UTT Campus on Monroe Road, SAPA, South West Regional Indoor Sporting Arena in Point Fortin, Debe Health Centre, Scarborough Health Centre, Canaan Health Centre, Roxborough, Moriah Health Centre, and Port Mall in Tobago.