Over 7,000 students diagnosed with special needs, disabilities since 2018

A total of 7,773 students across the ECCE, primary and secondary school levels were diagnosed with either special needs or disabilities between January 2018 and April 2023. However, not all of them are receiving treatment.

This was revealed by the Education Ministry on Tuesday, in writing, and presented to the Senate.

Independent Senator Paul Richards asked the ministry’s line minister, Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, for details surrounding children referred to the Student Support Services Division for the mentioned period.

He wanted to know how many children were diagnosed, what were the categories of special needs and disabilities, what treatment was recommended and how many children have received treatment.

In a written response, Gadsby-Dolly revealed that the bulk of diagnoses came from students at the primary level at a total of 5,816.

Following this was secondary school students at 1,768 and ECCE students at 189.

On which disabilities and special needs were identified, she listed: Gifted and talented; Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD); borderline intellectual functioning, intellectual disability; physical impairment, health impairment; visual impairment; hearing impairment; speech and language impairment; global developmental delay; autism spectrum disorder; intellectual development disorder; emotional/behavioural disorders; multiple disabilities.

Gadsby-Dolly said the recommended intervention for students referred to the division is specific to their diagnosis.

This, she said, is based on the division’s assessment data.

“Such interventions are detailed in their “individualised education plan wherever applicable…”

The interventions include direct therapeutic intervention by the special education instructor, targeted classroom support by the student aide and the special education instructor, and alternative strategies to parents and classroom teachers as required.

From the academic year 2019/2019 to the period September 2022-April 2023, Gadsby-Dolly said a total of 4,501 students have received treatment.

She said that total may fluctuate based on staff changes and changes in the target population based on students transitioning through different levels.

She added that the “discrepancy” in data for students who have been diagnosed when compared with those receiving treatment may be due to several factors.

She listed these factors as: Lack of adequate staffing to meet the increasing demand for special education services; failure/reluctance of parents to inform schools of child’s disability; failure of schools to officially refer students, even if known; students identified as having disabilities may, at any specific point in time, be in transition across levels, or on a waiting list for specific services (for comprehensive assessment, student aides, special education intervention, etc).

The post Over 7,000 students diagnosed with special needs, disabilities since 2018 appeared first on Trinidad and Tobago Newsday.