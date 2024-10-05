Over 400 take part in walk against domestic violence

News

The bmobile team celebrates their participation after completing the Lap Against Domestic Violence. -

OVER 400 people gathered to take part in the TT Coalition Against Domestic Violence’s (CADV) Stride Against Abuse One Lap Savannah Walk/Run at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on September 21.

"As a longstanding partner, bmobile proudly supported this event, which aims to raise awareness and advocate for change in the fight against domestic violence (DV)," bmobile said in a news release on October 5.

The release said, "Alarming statistics from the TT Police Service and the National Advisory Committee on Constitutional Reform reveal the pervasive nature of DV in the country. Reports have surged in recent years, with over 3,173 cases out of 9,051 family court filings in 2022-2023. Additionally, a 2017 survey found that 30 per cent of women have experienced intimate partner violence."

bmobile's Lauren Sandiford, centre, and her family came out in full support at the walk against domestic violence. -

The event attracted participants of all ages, genders, and backgrounds including Minister of Planning and Development Pennelope Beckles-Robinson, members of the Gender and Child Affairs Division, civil society organisations and various women's groups.

Debra Thomas, acting vice president of operations and administration at bmobile, reaffirming the company's commitment to building safer, more supportive communities said, "At bmobile, we are dedicated to fostering a society where every individual feels secure and valued. DV is a pervasive issue affecting people from all walks of life across TT, and we are proud to collaborate with CADV to advocate for meaningful change. By raising awareness, providing resources, and supporting essential services for survivors, we strengthen our resolve to combat this issue. Together with organisations like CADV, we remain committed to creating a safer, more inclusive future free from the scourge of DV."

CADV's general manager, Sabrina Mowlah-Baksh, emphasised the event's significance in promoting a culture of zero tolerance for violence and fostering equality in relationships, expressed gratitude for bmobile's exceptional support, stating that, “bmobile was the only company to support in multiple ways – advertising, sponsorship to offset expenses and staff participation. This unreserved support was also a demonstration of confidence in the value of the work of CADV in addressing DV. Moreover, it signals the company's clear position that DV is everybody's business. We need the entire corporate world to emulate this position.”

The youngest bmobile participant Emma Blandin proudly displays her medal at the Queen's Park Savannah on September 21. Emma joined her dad, Kevin Blandin, in the walk against domestic violence, showing that change starts with every generation. - Photo courtesy bmobile

Emmanuel Clarke, an applications developer at bmobile, was the first bmobile employee to cross the finish line.

He shared his motivation for showing up: "As a man, it's crucial to show support for this cause. DV affects individuals of all genders, and it's important to acknowledge that men can be both victims and perpetrators. By participating, I aim to stand in solidarity with survivors and advocate for a community that condemns abuse and promotes healing and rehabilitation for everyone involved."

Clarke added, “I was proud to be the first bmobile employee to cross the finish line, and I shared my CADV medal with friends and family, raising awareness for this vital cause. Together, we can foster a culture of respect and support for all those affected by DV.”

Bmobile concluded, "The battle against DV cannot be fought by survivors alone. It requires the collective support of society, from individuals to corporations. Those interested in joining the cause and supporting the work of CADV can visit their website at www.coalitionagainstdomesticviolence.org to learn more about how they can contribute to ending DV in our communities."