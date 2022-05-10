Over 40 Cepep workers to lose jobs in Tobago

News

Secretary of Community Development Terance Baynes – THA

More than 40 workers in the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) in Tobago have been fired.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by Secretary in the THA Division of Community Development, Youth Development and Sport Terance Baynes.

However, he did not want to give details at this time.

Baynes told Newsday, “The information regarding what is happening in the CEPEP is going to be put in the public space for all to interact with very soon and everybody will get the information at the same time.”

But Newsday understands that plans are afoot to restructure the programme on the island.