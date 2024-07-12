Over $4.5m in cocaine-infused hair products seized

News

Cocaine, valued at $4.5 million dollars, was discoverd infused in hair products. – Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE arrested one suspect and seized cocaine-infused in hair products valued over $4.5 million on July 9.

A release from the police service said in 2023, the TTPS got information which led to the uncovering of a drug trafficking network in south Trinidad.

Police found the drug network to be importing illegal narcotics from South America, concealing them within legitimate cargo and exporting them to various international destinations, using local courier services.

Police said based on multiple arrests and seizures over the last year, they received information about an impending narcotics shipment.

The release said during a surveillance operation a vehicle, linked to the drug trafficking network, was seen travelling along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway near Grand Bazaar shopping centre. Police stopped the vehicle and discovered several containers of hair cream.

Upon field testing, the cream cocaine was found. The officers seized 3.25 kilogrammes of cocaine with an estimated value of $4,530,240.

The suspect from Point Fortin was taken to the San Raphael Police Station for further questioning.

Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher said, “Intelligence gathering is the cornerstone of effective policing. It allows us to anticipate and disrupt criminal activities before they can inflict harm on our communities.

“The success of this operation underscores how critical intelligence is in our fight against crime.”