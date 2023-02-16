Over 25 mechanics & auto electricians trained to maintain, repair electric vehicles

Black Immigrant Daily News

Technician uses multimeter voltmeter to check voltage level in car battery. Service and Maintenance car battery.

With some 168 electric vehicles currently in the country, the Guyana Government is moving to put the necessary infrastructure in place to encourage more persons to utilise these greener modes of transportation.

This was emphasised by Head of the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) Mahender Sharma during a presentation at the ongoing Energy Conference at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown.

Sharma noted that in addition to removing the taxes on the importation of electric vehicles, government plans to invest heavily in infrastructural development.

In this regard, he revealed that over 25 mechanics and auto electricians were trained on conducting repairs and maintenance of electric vehicles, through an initiative supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Moreover, he restated government’s intention to install six public charging stations at strategic locations across the country, noting that this project presents opportunities for private sector to get on board.

Reports are that Flash Motors Company Limited of Jamaica has been contracted by the government for the supply of these stations.

Unlike combustion vehicles, electric vehicles are propelled by electromagnetism and propelled by an electric motor. It is charged using electricity, eliminating oil changes and other features distinct to gasoline or diesel vehicles.

Sharma explained that based on currently electricity prices, it costs about US$0.04 per kilometer when compared to US$10 per kilometer if gasoline or diesel is used.

“And just imagine when we lower the cost of electricity by 50%, what that number looks like for e-mobility.”

NewsAmericasNow.com