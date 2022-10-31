Over 200 get flu shots at QPS on first day of vaccination

News

People leave the Queen’s Park Savannah on Monday, where citizens were offered the annual flu shot.

– Photo by Angelo Marcelle

From as early as 8 am, people seeking the influenza vaccine began lining up outside the Grand Stand at the Queen’s Park Savannah for the first day of the vaccine’s distribution on Monday.

Last Wednesday Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh announced 75,000 doses of the vaccine would be distributed at 50 health centres in Trinidad.

The vaccines are trivalent, and are effective against two strains of influenza A – H1N1, H3N2 – and one strain of influenza B.

The flu season usually runs from October to May the following year.

Jenni Jennings leaves the Queen’s Park Savannah on Monday, where she took the flu shot.- Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Staff at the distribution site at the Paddock of the Grand Stand said as of midday 211 people had had their shot.

Speaking with Newsday, nurses said they were generally pleased with the response of the public in coming forward to get vaccinated and urged more people to follow suit.

“We noticed mostly elderly folks coming in today to get their dose of the vaccine, and only a few people below the age of 40.

“What we were saying is, a lot of people are coming down the influenza virus, so it;s still important to get the necessary protection against it, which is this vaccine.”

Vaccination is expected to continue at the Paddock until Sunday, although it may be extended.

Speaking with Newsday after leaving the vaccination site, Jenni Jennings said she was impressed with the efficiency of the staff, and encouraged others to get vaccinated.

“It was literally a matter of seconds, and all of the workers were very helpful about it.

“We’ve learned from the covid19 pandemic to not take any chances with health, and this is an opportunity to take the necessary precautions.

“Prevention for me is prevention for everyone, and we don’t know what mutation of a virus is coming our way.”

Another woman, who asked not to be named, said she chose to get vaccinated on Monday to avoid the rush.

“I thought it was best to come now, as everyone would have been at work or whatever, and I was right.

“Also I plan on travelling later on this year, so now is a good a time as any.”

Other vaccination sites in and around the Port of Spain area are the Maraval, Oxford Street and Petit Valley Health Centres.