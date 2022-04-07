‘Outsider’ killed near Cocorite basketball court

News

Police at Waterhole, Cocorite where a man was shot dead on Thursday morning. –

Police are investigating the murder of a 25-year-old Cocorite man on Thursday morning.

They said Tyrell Williams was liming with a group of men at Waterhole, Cocorite, at around 11.30 am when he was confronted by a man who shot him several times.

The gunman and limers ran away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police who went to the scene with a district medical officer who declared Williams dead.

Newsday visited the area and spoke with residents who said Williams recently moved there.

“We only started seeing him around here about two or three months now.

“We aren’t even sure of his name to be honest.”

Police used a wrecker to remove a silver Nissan Tiida Williams was driving before he was killed.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I officers are continuing investigations.