Outpatient clinics closed

Outpatient clinics at hospitals and health centres will be closed until further notice owing to the tropical storm warning for Trinidad and Tobago.

A media release from the Ministry of Health on Tuesday said, from noon, non-essential services such as outpatient clinics would be suspended.

But all Accident and Emergency Departments, inpatient services, and emergency ambulance services would remain open and operational.

“Patients are also reminded to remain compliant with all their medication as prescribed by your doctor.” It also added, “Members of the public are further advised to avoid contact with flood waters to reduce the risk of contracting water-borne diseases such as gastroenteritis and leptospirosis.”