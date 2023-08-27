Outgoing mayors reflect on tenure as they bow out

News

Outgoing Point Fortin mayor Saleema Mc Cree Thomas –

On August 14, just over 30 per cent of the electorate voted in the local government elections electing councillors of their choice.

But while many are new faces will be entering to serve, the mayors of Port of Spain, San Fernando, Point Fortin, Chaguanas and Arima will be bowing out of service.

Sunday Newsday spoke to outgoing mayors about the challenges they encountered and the achievements they were able to makes as they prepare to pass the baton over to new officeholders. Outgoing San Fernando Junia Regrello was unavailable for comment when contacted.

Outgoing Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez hands tied with limited powers

“The mayor takes all the blame at the end of the day, but a lot of times the mayor is not responsible for it and it is an agency that is run through a ministry that has responsibility for it, Hopefully those agencies will work in tandem with the city and we will get better service to the people of Port of Spain.”

Martinez indirectly admitted that although he somewhat unsuccessfully addressed the issues facing the city’s residents and businesses, he’s comforted that his team had made progress.

After he was sworn in 2016, Martinez promised to focus on crime and security, sanitisation, flooding, illegal parking and vending along with homelessness and recreational spaces in the capital city.

On Friday, in a sit-down interview at City Hall with Newsday he spoke about obstacles to deal with homelessness after he realised he had limited powers in this area.

Outgoing Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez –

In 2020, an unsettled 2016 court matter between the Port of Spain Corporation and a homeless man stood in the way of the reopening of a temporary homeless shelter at Riverside Plaza. The mayor refused to hand over the keys to Anthony Salloum, founder of the NGO Homeless Assistance Office – a complainant in the matter – unless Salloum agreed to drop the court matter.

Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox had to intervene. And after month of mediation and discussion the shelter was opened. But up to Saturday, only one resident occupied the space.

The Ministry of Social Development has jurisdiction over homeless services, and collaboration with various agencies, businesses and embassies to find alternative solutions is the problem, Martinez said.

Still, he said the corporation will remain committed to resolving this issue and is hopeful about ongoing collaboration with the minister.

Vending was another area that required attention but while registered vendors generally complied with regulations, Martinez complained that there were unregistered vendors who were difficult to control.

Martinez also shared his vision for making Charlotte Street only accessible by pedestrians to create a organised space for vendors. This, he believed, would contribute to the revitalisation of Port of Spain and encourage economic growth in the city.

He was unable to achieve this at the end of his term.

Parking and traffic management are still ongoing challenges in of Port of Spain. Despite attempts to fulfil promises to install parking meters, the responsibility was shifted to the Ministry of Works, which complicated the situation, Martinez explained.

“The responsibility doesn’t fall under the city Port of Spain and the mayor’s office so therefore, again, there is another bugbear that hampers the will and the determination of the city council to get things done. So those are some of the bugbears that I would say would have affected how we run the city.

“I did make a number of attempts to restart wrecking and got no traction from the police and from the various areas that should have dealt with it.”

He emphasised the need for collaboration and support from multiple agencies and stakeholders to effectively manage these issues.

He also highlighted the importance of Port of Spain’s designation as a UNESCO Music City. He encouraged the new mayor and council members to capitalise on this international recognition and the opportunities it brings for cultural tourism and festivals, such as Carnival.

Addressing the effects of flooding, Martinez emphasised the need for better drainage infrastructure and plans for the future. He said, it is out of the corporation’s control and will only be resolved through the expertise from countries experienced in water management.

He said adequate planning and collaboration with the Ministry of Works and Ministry of Planning is important to mitigate the effects of floodwaters using expert advice.

Martinez expressed some regrets over projects that never materialised. He wanted to establish a Walk of Fame around National Performing Arts Academy, celebrating the city’s cultural heritage.

He also envisioned regular parades and ceremonies on the Brain Lara Promenade, on Independence Square to instil a sense of pride and patriotism.

He said he had a strong desire to incorporate cultural statues across the city, representing the iconic blue devil, moko jumbie and the pierrot grenade.

“Because it is with culture that we really grow. And it is true the development of art, culture, sport, that economy is growing in vigorous ways.”

He spoke of the importance of twinning Port of Spain with international cities to foster cultural exchanges and economic growth. Port of Spain had already established partnerships with cities such as St Catharines (Canada), Kingston (Jamaica), and Ulsan (South Korea), and was exploring opportunities with Shanghai (China), Santa Marta (Colombia) and a city in Turkey.

Martinez urged the new mayor and council members to continue the work of revitalising Port of Spain and to foster a sense of ownership and pride in the city. He believes there is potential for growth through culture, art, and sport.

Former mayor laments funding discrimination at Chaguanas borough

As Faaiq Mohammed prepares to pass the baton to his successor, he claimed discrimination in the allocation of funding, as one of his major challenges.

Speaking to Newsday on Friday night, he said during his tenure, several projects and initiatives were successfully completed only through tight budgeting.

Mohammed listed the paving of approximately 90 secondary roads, the construction of around 100 box drains, and the distribution of electronic devices to school children during covid lockdown as some of the corporation’s accomplishments under his tenure.

He also spoke about the distribution of gifts and hampers to children at orphanages and single mothers, as well as the donation of bluetooth speakers to women’s groups.

However, his term was not without its challenges. The pandemic, coupled with a lack of funding, presented major obstacles. “I assumed the role as mayor a few months prior to the covid19 outbreak (in March 2020).”

Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed –

“Forging relations and collaborating with the business community assisted tremendously in overcoming these major challenges.”

Yet, the allocated funding per borough posed the biggest significant issue. He lamented the discrimination in funding allocation with a stark contrast between Chaguanas and other regions.

“The Chaguanas Borough Corporation received $73,395,900. With approximately 70,000 electors which gives us approximately $1,084 per elector. Whereas Point Fortin received $78,651,000 with approximately 20,000 electors therefore they get 3,932. per elector and Arima got $90,618,900 with approximately 34,000 electors therefore giving them $2,665 per elector. This clearly shows the discrimination which took place when allocating funding per borough which was another major issue faced by the CBC.”

He said from providing essential aid to vulnerable residents to tackling major upgrade projects, he felt his efforts have left a lasting imprint on the borough.

When Mohammed assumed office in 2020, his first priority was to ensure the well-being of the burgesses.

Recognising the pressing need for assistance, he said, “Through my office, we were able to distribute over 10,000 hampers to those in need.”

Mohammed highlighted the renovation of the Chaguanas market and the upgrading of the cremation site in Felicity. These projects, he added, rejuvenated areas of the borough that were in dire need of improvements.

“I’m proud that my council and I were able to achieve this.”

Reflecting on unachieved goals, Mohammed pointed to a lack of funding as the primary obstacle. Major projects like tackling traffic congestion and paving major roads fell under the responsibility of other authorities outside his control. Despite his best efforts, he said these initiatives couldn’t become a realisation without the necessary support.

As a re-elected member of the council and while uncertain of his role as the next mayor, he reassured the burgesses that his dedication remains firm.

He said the UNC-controlled council will make another attempt at tackling traffic and crime in the borough.

He said the implementation of the Soogrim Trace Interchange and the Brentwood Interchange, overseen by the Ministry of Works and Transport, is crucial in alleviating traffic woes.

He said the formation of a local economic development committee is one measure to come up with strategies to boost the culinary, musical, and arts and craft industries in the borough.

Outgoing Point Fortin mayor Saleema Mc Cree-Thomas: “I’m thankful.”

Despite coming face-to-face with the covi19 virus, during her pregnancy Mc Cree-Thomas said her love for burgesses kept her going.

During her tenure she established a Poui Solar recreational park, constructed the Hall of Fame at Victor Chin Kit Park, refurbished the Frisco roundabout and restored the John Cupid Market Square.

She said grow-your-own food initiatives, education programmes and Youthpreneur initiative as positive programmes. The corporation was also able to distribute food and vouchers to 3,000 people affected by covid19.

“Having been appointed to the office at a time when the covid19 pandemic was raging throughout the country and throughout the world, my term have been an exceptionally challenging one. Because of the nationwide shutdown many people lost their jobs or their income and people were crying out to the council for assistance at an unprecedented level. We had to stretch to our utmost in order to provide that aid. Those needs were immediate but our ability to access resources was constrained by the usual process that would mean having to wait on government approval.

“We turned to local business community, our long-standing stakeholders and corporate TT, and many of these really rallied to come on board with us and provide our burgesses with the basic survival. Even as the virus itself had an enduring effect on our resources, we still continue to innovate ways to support our burgesses.

“There was never a moment of rest with all that was going on, even with my pregnancy. Having contracted the virus myself, I took very little time off and was always available to the office. The welfare of the community was always foremost on our minds and that is what we strived to secure and improve.”

Former Arima Mayor: All promises fulfilled – I’ve done well

At the swearing in ceremony in August, 2020, Cagney Casimire vowed to give of his best as he took up the position. Speaking to Newsday, days before he exits office, Casimire was confident that he did just that.

Among his promises were tacking homelessness, improving poor infrastructure, engage in local economic development, and unemployment.

Over the course of Casimire’s tenure, the council has invested $38 million in infrastructural projects, which included $10 million in 2023.

Reflecting on the challenges of covid19, Casimire said, “At the time of my swearing-in, we were still dealing with covid19 and its effects. However, we persevered and accomplished much during this difficult period.”

Some of the major achievements were the refurbishment of the Arima Town Hall, which now operates as a command centre during emergencies and disasters, equipped with emergency utilities and water supplies.

Under the guidance and sponsorship of the MP of Arima Pennelope Beckles, the council installed approximately 20 Wi-Fi poles benefiting schools, taxi stands, the police station, and several streets in the area and the establishment of an ICT Access Centre.

Ougoing Arima mayor Cagney Casimire –

Other successes include the revitalisation of the Arima market, additional vending areas and a new vending policy and the installation of LED lights.

Through partnership with 15 NGOs to address homelessness, Casimire said the council made significant progress in reuniting socially displaced people with their families.

As Casimire makes his exit, he wish he had done more for the homeless. But the council made tough decisions in prioritising resources and support.

“The first year we recorded 93 socially displaced, the second year we had about eight and third year about three registered.

“What I wanted to do was use a piece of land we have on Tumpuna to build a homeless shelter so that the end user could use it to do kitchen and to do remediation with the homeless. That project I was unable to do because the money that we had in development programme, we put it into the town hall and police station because we had additional work to do there to bring them up to international standard.”

Overall, he is satisfied with the progress he would have made.

“I have had seven years, the first four was deputy years and the rest was as the mayor. Those years were well spent. I have seen improvement and we could make so much more with vision and proper management.”