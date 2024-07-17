OSHA to open new office in St Augustine

News

The Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) Duke and Alexandra Street offices will be relocated to a new office in St John’s Road, St Augustine, a release said on Tuesday.

The release said the two offices will be closed to the public from July 17.

The relocated office will open to the public on August 5.

OSHA said people with reports and queries should contact the hotline 623-OSHA (6742) or via e-mail at [email protected] as both will remain operational during this period (July 17-August 4).

OSHA apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked the public for their understanding.