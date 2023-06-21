OSHA orders NiQuan to halt operations

News

THE Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) has called on NiQuan Energy Trinidad Ltd to halt operations after a worker was injured in a fire at its Pointe-a-Pierre plant and later died.

The company announced this on Wednesday.

Last Thursday, Massy Energy employee Allan Lane Ramkissoon was injured at the company’s gas-to-liquids plant during what it called an “accidental flashfire.”

He had burns to around 40 per cent of his body, and further injuries when he jumped ten feet to escape the flames in the room where he was trapped.

However, the company said Ramkissoon died on Sunday at a specialist burns unit in Colombia.

In a release on Wednesday, OSHA said it issued a prohibition notice to NiQuan and that it will be investigating the incident. This means NiQuan cannot operate until OSHA gives clearance to do so.

It said OSHA received a report on the accident on Friday at 11.10 am and its inspectors responded immediately.

The investigation, it said, is being done “in the context of the duties and requirements of the OSHA Chapter 88:08 and to seek to determine the cause.”

OSHA also sent condolences to Ramkissoon’s family, adding that it “remains committed to fostering the protection of the safety and health of all persons in workplaces in TT and compliance with the OSH Act.

NiQuan, as well as the Energy Ministry, have also launched investigations.