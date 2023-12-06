Oropouche man killed weeks before wedding

News

Brian Cedeno shot and killed at Ralph Narine Trace, Fyzabad on Tuesday night

A 24-year-old South Oropouche labourer was gunned down during a lime just weeks before his wedding. Police reports said Brian Peter Cedeno was in the front yard of his cousin’s home at Ralph Narine Trace with other relatives around 9.30 pm on Tuesday when a van leaving the trace pulled up and the occupants started shooting at on the group.

Cedeo was shot in the eye and pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer. Police recovered two spent 9 mm shells.

Further investigation revealed that in the past three days, Cedeno had been involved in several altercations and fights with some of his cousins. He and another cousin filed reports about the incidents in the Oropouche police station.During a visit to the family on Wednesday, one witness said Cedeno had been threatened by the people who shot him.

At his home, other relatives gathered to mourn Cedeno, including his fiancee, who is a month pregnant with Cedeno’s child. Relatives who did not want to be identified by name told Newsday Cedeno was excited about becoming a father.

They said the wedding was carded for December 22. His mother, Emily, described him as a lovely child who never held a grudge against anyone.”You could get away with him now, and next five minutes he come back, petting you and hugging you up,” she said. “He wasn’t no rowdy child. Anybody could have get him to do something. He last dollar, he was taking it out and giving you. He liked to help people.

“He was a very nice child. He didn’t deserve to die how he died.” His brother Daniel told Newsday at the St James Forensic Science Centre that he had last spoken with Brian around 8 pm, when he told Brian to pack up the lime and head home.”I call my mother and tell she, ‘Let me talk to him.’ I tell him, ‘That’s enough liming. Go and take a bathe and pu’ll in. That was it.

“Around 9 pm I call my mother to ask if he reach home and she tell me, ‘Look your brother now get shoot there.'”

The family is awaiting the autopsy results before setting the date for his funeral.