Orange-level riverine flood alert for South Trinidad

In this file photo this driver proceeded slowly through this flooded section of the SS Erin Road in Penal. –

THE riverine flood alert for south Trinidad has upgraded to orange-level.

The alert was initially at yellow-level as reported by the Met Office at 10:12 am, but in an update at 1.25pm, it said the alert upgraded.

The new alert is set to end on Tuesday at 5pm.

It said, “After continued rainfall activity, the river levels of the South Oropouche, as well as smaller tributaries in southern areas of Trinidad are near critical levels or overtopping in some areas (based on official reports). Additional periods of rainfall will likely continue over the next 24 hours, which will result in the further elevation of the river levels.

“Note that run-off will be slower at high tide which will be at 12.04am (Tuesday) and 02:03pm (Tuesday).”