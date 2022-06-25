Opposition wins Grenada general election

News

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) won Grenada’s general election on Thursday.

According to a report in the Nation News, the NDC won nine of the 15 seats in Grenada’s parliament. Former prime minister Dr Keith Mitchell’s New National Party (NNP) won the remaining six seats

Several incumbent government ministers such as Gregory Bowen, Nolan Cox, Pamela Moses and Alvin Da Breo lost their seats in the election.

NDC leader Dickon Mitchell, 44, who took over the party’s leadership last October, defeated foreign affairs minister Oliver Joseph 4,414 to 2,742 votes to win the St David constituency.

Dr Mitchell, who retained his St George North West seat, called the election ahead of its constitutional March 2023 deadline.

On Friday, political analyst Shane Mohammed said this result continues to follow a trend which began in 2015 when opposition parties in Grenada won the general election.

“Prime Minister Keith Mitchell served the island well and for many years.”