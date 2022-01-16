Opposition Leader repeats call for covid19 inquiry into deaths

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Saturday reiterated her call for a commission of enquiry into the government’s management of the covid19 pandemic.

In a statement, Persad-Bissessar said her calls for an enquiry led to her being criticised by government members for being unpatriotic.

“When the death toll so quickly shot up to approach 600 deaths by (last) June, I was extremely concerned, particularly in light of clear governmental mismanagement and lack of action.”

She said, “I publicly called for an inquiry at that time in order to prevent us from reaching the tragic situation of over 3,100 deaths, where we find ourselves now, with no end in sight.”

She reiterated her call for the immediate resignations of Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds and Principal Medical officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards saying they were being used as part of the government’s propaganda machine.

Persad-Bissessar agreed with a recent newspaper editorial which said covid19 deaths in TT are greater than in other Caribbean countries. “We know, therefore, that vaccination coverage is not the issue.” She claimed, “The only logical explanation for this high fatality rate in TT is that there is something seriously wrong with the management and operations of the Government’s covid19 parallel health care system. “

Persad-Bissessar also reiterated the UNC’s claim that no scientific basis was advanced as to why open-air cremations for covid victims should be banned.

She was confident the covid19 pandemic will end and the public will learn the truth of all that has transpired over these difficult years.

