Opposition Leader on Corpus Christi: Practise love and forgiveness

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar – SUREASH CHOLAI

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Corpus Christi must be a call to action to the people of TT to restore and practice love and forgiveness to their brothers and sisters across the nation and the world.

Persad-Bissessar said Corpus Christi is a significant day as it celebrates the institution of the Holy Eucharist by the Lord Jesus Christ as a symbol of His redemptive sacrifice and sign of the everlasting covenant between God and humanity.

“Given the many social ills, the many economic burdens and other forms of hardship facing our citizens, Corpus Christi is time to remember this wonderful gift of God in our lives. Therefore, Corpus Christi is not only an acknowledgement of God’s never-ending presence amongst us to offer hope but a reminder of his sacrifice and promise to us to ensure our salvation.

“This message of God’s love and mercy is especially comforting to our citizens today as we face difficult and trying times.”

Persad-Bissessar said regardless of people’s varying religious backgrounds, it is important for everyone to strengthen themselves spiritually to acknowledge God in all their daily actions and their daily routines and know that God is present in the good as well as the tough times.

“With rising unemployment, rising cases of school violence, rising crime, rising mental burdens in the family unit as well as lack of opportunity for youth, now is the time that we as a people must draw upon God’s presence in our lives to inspire each other with kindness, with a listening ear, with dedicated selfless actions and most importantly, to offer hope to each other.

“Let Corpus Christi 2022 not be another holiday but a day when citizens across our nation firmly acknowledge God’s blessings in our individual lives and use this as a driving force to restore TT to a place we all can be proud of.”

She wished members of the Roman Catholic faith and by extension the entire Christian community a blessed Corpus Christi.