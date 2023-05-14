Opposition Leader: More must be done to protect mothers, children, citizens

News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. File photo/Sureash Cholai

In her Mother’s Day greeting, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called for more to be done to protect mothers, children and all citizens.

“Even as we celebrate Mother’s Day, we cannot ignore the horrendous crime situation in our country. Too many mothers have lost their lives to murderers. Just this week, we learned of the tragic death of a young mother whose body was found in the Queen’s Park Savannah.”

On Monday, the body of 24-year-old Gabrielle Rafael, mother of five, was found in the savannah.

Persad-Bissessar said more must be done.

“I believe that we can create a society where we can live without fear and where our children can grow up healthy and happy. I pledge to work towards creating a more supportive and equitable environment for mothers and families in our country.”

She said too many mothers have lost their sons and daughters to violence while they live in fear for their own safety and safety of their children.

“Children are losing their parents, siblings and relatives to criminals. As violent home invasions continue to occur, we are hearing harrowing reports of families being killed in their homes. I maintain that making home invasions a specific criminal offence, as well as implementing ‘stand your ground’ legislation, are critical in the crime fight,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said motherhood requires tremendous dedication and sacrifice.

“We are all grateful for the love and guidance that you provide to your children and families. You are truly the pillar of our society and your selfless and tireless efforts in raising the next generation of leaders are invaluable to the development of our nation. We owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers for nurturing us and guiding us through life’s challenges.”

She added that without her mother’s love and support, she wouldn’t be the person she is today.

“I would also like to recognise single parents and any mothers who may be struggling at this time. I know you may be hurting, and I call on the government to do more to give you the support you need. Let us also remember the mothers who are no longer with us. Let us keep them in our hearts and minds, and let us continue to honour their memory.”