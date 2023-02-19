Opposition Leader: Let’s have a safe Carnival

Black Immigrant Daily News

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar -Photo by Sureash Cholai

The Opposition Leader has wished the country a “wonderful and safe Carnival 2023” and offered some safety tips.

A statement on Sunday from Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC said this year’s Carnival marks the first major celebration of the national festival since the covid19 pandemic.

“As we celebrate, let’s all be our brothers’ keepers and watch out for one another. Please take heed of the safety guidelines listed by the police,” Persad-Bissessar said.

These include wearing minimal jewellery, travelling in groups to and from activities, and not carrying large amounts of cash. People should not accept drinks from strangers or leave drinks unattended. She added that they should also designate an alcohol-free driver to and from events.

“Also, remember that covid19 is still with us, so please take all necessary steps to protect yourself as advised by the Ministry of Health. Let’s all have a wonderful and safe Carnival 2023, TT,” the Siparia MP said.

