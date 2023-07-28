Opposition leader: Don’t blame UNC for crime

News

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the Prime Minister, not the UNC, should be blamed for crime.

She made this statement at a cottage meeting in Sangre Grande on Thursday.

In a television interview earlier in the day, Dr Rowley said he remains prepared to work with the Opposition and other stakeholders to find ways to curb crime.

“I always make that overture. That’s why I lead the government.”

Persad-Bissessar said this was false.

“As recently as 90 days ago, I called for unity in the fight against crime. On Friday 28th April 2023.”

She said Rowley never responded to her request.

Persad-Bissessar listed the Summary Courts (Amendment) Bill 2021, Sexual Offences (Amendment)(No.2) Bill 2021, and the Firearms (Amendment) Bill 2021 as examples of anti-crime legislation which the Opposition supported in Parliament.

She said it is frightening that murder and mayhem now appear to be part of everyone’s daily life.

Persad-Bissessar was concerned about Rowley’s statements about criminals planning crimes from inside prisons while people are turning their homes into prisons to protect themselves from criminals.

She insisted that Rowley’s claims about criminals being involved in politics had nothing to do with current or past UNC members.