Opposition Leader: Care for the less fortunate

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar urged citizens to spare a thought for the less fortunate in society at Christmas time.

In her Christmas message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said, “Along with religious devotion, Christmas is also a time of thoughtful giving.

“I urge society to reach out selflessly to the dispossessed, especially children without the yuletide cheer.”

She added, “I ask that we stand heart-to-heart and hand-to-hand with destitute families.”

Persad-Bissessar said she was heartened by those people “whose humanitarian outreaches have brought delight and optimism to the less fortunate.”

While TT and the rest of the world faced challenging circumstances this year, Persad-Bissessar said there must be a strong motivation to aspire for peace on earth and goodwill for all collectively.

Regardless of people’s respective religious affiliations, Persad-Bissessar said, “Christmas is universally appealing because of its eternal and solemn significance and the atmosphere of affection it fosters.”