Opposition Leader calls for end of discrimination in Easter message

File photo: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has made a call to resurrect hope within the nation by ending discrimination this Easter.

“Today in our country, many communities, many young people and individuals are being neglected and marginalised. Today, so many in our society are being denied equal opportunities as they are judged unfairly. Too many in our nation are broken because they have not been given a fair chance.

“This Easter, we are called to resurrect hope within our nation, by ending discrimination, by going the extra mile to offer an opportunity to those who have been hindered in the past and by uplifting those who have been ignored.”

In her Easter message, Persad-Bissessar offered sincere wishes for a joyful and enriching Easter as Christians around the world rejoice in the resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, fulfilling God’s covenant to save humanity.

As the Easter Triduum comes to an end, and the agony of Jesus’ passion climaxes with His joyous resurrection, “we find enriching spiritual joy knowing that this was God’s reaffirmation to humanity that death, evil and hopelessness would be conquered through His grace, power and goodwill.”

Referring to the gospel of Matthew which triumphantly proclaims that He is risen, she noted that this is the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

“Easter is an opportunity for us to demonstrate love for each other, just as Christ loved us, especially the marginalised and neglected in our society.

“Easter is also a time for us to reflect on the example of Jesus Christ who instructed the faithful that whatever they did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of His, they did for Him.”

His commandments, she stated, demonstrated that God’s grace was availed to all, especially those who may have been ostracised by society.

“Let us renew our commitment to the values of compassion, kindness, and respect that are at the heart of our Christian faith and work towards a society that is just, equitable, and inclusive for all.

“May this Easter be a time of great joy and celebration for all, and may the hope and renewal that it brings inspire us to work towards a brighter future for TT.”