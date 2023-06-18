Opposition Leader: Build a society that supports fathers

News

UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar –

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar in her father’s day message said the UNC recognised the need to address issues of economic pressures, work-life balance and the societal expectations that can create burdens on fathers and impact their ability to fully be present in their children’s lives.

“Fatherhood is a privilege and a sacred responsibility and requires an unwavering commitment to doing your best to mould your children,” Persad-Bissessar said. “Fathers inspire us to dream big and encourage us to reach our full potential. I am thankful for my own father’s willingness, when I was a young girl, to be open-minded about my future aspirations. His acceptance, love and support played a critical role in shaping me as an individual and as a leader.”

She also recognised father figures – stepfathers, adoptive fathers, foster fathers and mentors. She expressed appreciation for their efforts.

“Today, as we celebrate Father’s Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to building a society that empowers and supports fathers, ensuring they have the opportunities and resources necessary to be the best fathers they can be,” Persad Bissessar said