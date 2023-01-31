Opposition has questions over CoP selection process

News

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee. FILE PHOTO

Pointe-A-Pierre MP David Lee says the Opposition intends to raise several concerns as Parliamentarians get ready to debate the appointment of Erla Christopher as police commissioner on Friday.

Christopher’s appointment as Commissioner of Police is on an order paper which was given to members of the Lower House on Monday.

A simple majority is needed for acceptance.

Contacted for comment on Tuesday, Lee who is the Opposition Chief Whip said while he was aware of reports that Christopher topped the merit list of candidates for commissioner of police, it was not guaranteed that she would be appointed, referring to former DCP Deodat Dulalchan who reportedly topped the merit list in the 2018 selection process but whose nomination was defeated in the Lower House.

Among the questions he intends to raise, Lee said he wanted clarity over Christopher’s term in office as police commissioner if appointed, as she is expected to retire on May 15 when she turns 60.

“We have to wait and see if she is the choice and if she is the choice how does that affect her tenureship as a police officer, because from what we understand she has about three more months before retirement.

“If she is the choice for this government, would she then be brought back on contract? There’s a lot of unknowns with this government in this motion that they will be debating on Friday, so it’s yet to be seen if she is the choice for this government.”

Lee said another issue he intends to raise is the selection process of the Police Service Commission (PSC) noting that the previous iteration of the commission chaired by Bliss Seepersad ranked Christopher at third place.

Seepersad resigned as chairman of the PSC in September 2021, leaving the commission vacant after members Courtney McNish, Dr Susan Craig-James and Roger Kawalsingh resigned on September 22, 25 and 27, 2021 respectively, amid controversy over the appointment of a new police commissioner.

“We don’t know what is the ranking for these new individuals (candidates) that would have applied.

“From what I understand, I am aware that even the past Police Commissioner Gary Griffith was interviewed so it is interesting times on Friday to see how someone can move from third (place) in the last assessment under chairman Bliss Seepersad and the assessment would basically be the same unless they change the assessment criteria.

“These are the things the country will want to understand and there should be a full transparency in the whole issue of this appointment.”

Christopher served as acting police commissioner for four days when former commissioner McDonald Jacob was abroad last October.

She continued to act when Jacob proceeded on vacation leave for 35 days.

Christopher remained as the acting police commissioner even after Jacob’s vacation ended on January 21.