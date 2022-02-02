OPEC and Russia keep promising to pump more oil. They’re not delivering

The content originally appeared on: CNN

London (CNN Business)Here’s one big reason oil prices are near a seven-year high: OPEC and Russia are producing less than they promised.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and 10 other major crude oil producers, including Russia, have been gradually increasing their output after taking 9.7 million barrels per day out of the market as demand collapsed in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the group, known as OPEC+, has repeatedly failed to meet its monthly target of adding back 400,000 barrels per day due to production shortfalls in several countries.

Despite huge pressure from major energy consuming nations, including the United States , to help tame high prices that are fueling global inflation, it will be difficult for the coalition to quickly increase output because of limited spare capacity and a fraught geopolitical backdrop.

OPEC+ authorized another 400,000-barrel-per-day increase for March on Wednesday, brushing off calls for the group to pump even more. The modest output jump, even if delivered in full, is unlikely to reduce global oil prices, which have surged to a seven-year high of roughly $90 per barrel following two months of steady gains.

