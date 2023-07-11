Only 2 of 7 Tobago murders solved

News

File photo – ROGER JACOB

Of the seven murders committed there for the year to date, the Tobago police have only solved two, says Sgt Joseph Jordan.

Speaking on the Tobago Updates morning show on Monday, Jordan said: “Our murder figure, which stands at seven, when compared for last year, continues to be our more challenging figures. Our detection rate on that, we would have only solved two of those murders thus far. So we are working on that to ensure that the public get some sort of safety and assurance in terms of the police.”

The seven murders:

February 9, Plymouth resident Nigel Sandy was shot near his home and died at the Scarborough General Hospital.

April 8: Lynch Bovell, 49, of Sesame Street, Bethel, was shot. He died at the Scarborough General Hospital on April 12.

April 9: Alex “Papa” Cooper, 22, originally from Moruga, was gunned down at Logwood Park, Scarborough.

April 27: Donneil Thomas, 40, from Mentor Drive, Luke Road, Signal Hill, a labourer at the THA Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Rural Development shot at his home.

May 4: 68-year-old Edward Eastman found murdered at Old Ground in Golden Lane.

May 8: Hakeem Thomas of Mt Pleasant was near a mini mart in Mt Pleasant when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting. Thomas later died of his injuries at the Scarborough General Hospital.

June 5: Denson Turner was reportedly in a garage at a house in Les Coteaux when two gunmen shot him. Turner died at the scene.