Online robber held, gun seized in San Juan

A man believed to be involved in several robberies in Morvant was arrested on Thursday afternoon and a gun seized.

Police said officers of the North Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit began an exercise between 1.30 pm and 3 pm.

They went to a house on Bagatelle Road, San Juan, where they arrested the 21-year-old man.

Police also found at a revolver with ten rounds of ammunition in the house.

Police said the man lured potential customers to his house for items he was offering over social media and robbed them when they arrived for the transaction.

The exercise was led by acting Snr Supt Maharaj, Supt Edwards and ASP Singh and co-ordinated by Insp Bharath, acting Sgt Belilam and Cpl Ramkissoon.