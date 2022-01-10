Online classes for Holy Name on Monday after student test positive for covid19

News

Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain. – Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THERE will be no physical classes on Monday at Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, after a student tested positive for covid19.

A notice to parents from principal Lisette Khan said on Monday, the school will host online classes only to allow for the sanitisation of the school.

There will be no physical classes on the compound on Monday only, she said.

Parents will be advised of any further change to the arrangements.

Khan asked parents to ensure students log into all of their classes and all forms 4-6 students will have their sessions live, even if an asynchronous period was indicated on their online timetable.

The assembly will take place as usual at 7.50 am.

Last week, in an internal memo obtained by Newsday, the principal told parents on Wednesday that a lower sixth form student had tested positive on Tuesday.

“Since the student had been on the compound, we have alerted the health authorities and are currently going through the procedure advised by the Ministry of Education,” said the e-mail.

It said all teachers and students who had been in direct contact with the student were notified and were not at school on Wednesday. It also said affected areas of the school would be sanitised, health officials would examine the case, and parents would be updated accordingly.

The e-mail said, “Please know that the school will continue to do everything in its power to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its entire population.”

But a father, speaking anonymously to Newsday on Thursday, said parents were not satisfied with the school’s handling of the situation.