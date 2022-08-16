One man killed, one shot in separate incidents

News

Police are investigating a murder and a shooting that occurred within 24 hours in the Port of Spain and Chaguanas areas.

On Monday night residents of Blue Wing Drive, Guayamare Village in Charlieville reported hearing gunshots around 9.05 pm.

Police found a red Ford Focus parked in an open area. On checking the van they found the body of an unidentified man.

Approximately 400 metres away they also found an empty white Hyundai Elantra crashed into a ditch off the road.

On Tuesday morning, a man was treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital after being shot by masked gunmen.

Police said Jessie Bramble, 33, of Las Alturas, Lady Young Road, was in the carpark of his home preparing to go to work when a man dressed in construction clothing fired several shots at him. He was hit in the head and neck. His wife took him to hospital.

No one has been held in connection with the shooting.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing.