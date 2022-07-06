One man charged after fiery protest

News

File photo

A Beetham man was charged with six offences after his arrest on Monday during a fiery protest in Port of Spain.

Head of the Port of Spain Division Snr Supt Brandon John told Newsday on Tuesday, the man was charged with possession of camouflage, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, insulting language, disorderly behaviour and escaping lawful custody.

The man is one of eight arrested after residents of Beetham Gardens, Sea Lots, Morvant, Duncan and Nelson Streets protested the killings of three people by police on Saturday.

Angry residents of the aforementioned areas threw appliances, discarded tyres – some stolen from the Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL) transfer station at Sea Lots, and other debris, blocking off all lanes of the east- and west-bound lanes of the Beetham Highway.

They were calling for justice for Fabien Richards, 21, Leonardo Niko Williams and Isaiah Roberts, both 17. The three were killed by police in what police described as a shootout and car chase.

A fourth person, 16-year-old Malakai Glenn, was wounded and remains in hospital. Two others were arrested.

John said after Monday’s protest, police continued its static patrol along the Beetham Highway, but police did not increase patrols in the capital. He added that the car which burnt down on the NP Flyover was due to mechanical malfunctioning and not further protests and was “keeping my finger crossed” that there will not be further protests.

Others who were arrested on Monday are expected to be charged and appear before a magistrate later this week.