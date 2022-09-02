One-legged man killed in St James

News

File photo

Police say they have no motive as yet for why someone wanted to kill a one-legged man.

Police reports said Stephon Alexander, 49, of Nizam Street, St James, was liming at a bar on Bourne Road at about 7.45 pm on Thursday when he was killed.

Alexander had his right leg amputated years ago, police said.

His killers went directly towards him, sparing all the others who were liming, which convinced police he was the target.

They said as far as they knew Alexander was not involved in any criminal activities, and suspect he may have had a previous falling-out with someone who decided to kill him.