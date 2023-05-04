One killed, another wounded at wake for murder victim in St Augustine

News

Crime scene investigators at the scene of a murder – Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

A shooting during a wake for a murder victim, near Trainline Village, St Augustine, led to the death of one man and the wounding of another on Wednesday night.

Police said Chris Pooran, 24, and a 29-year-old man were at a wake for murdered vendor Dillon Joseph, at around 10.30 pm, on Warner Street when a dark-coloured car drove near the gathering.

Two gunmen got out of the car and shot at the crowd hitting Pooran and the other man several times. The attackers got back in the car and drove off. People at the wake took both men to the hospital where Pooran was declared dead at around 11 pm.

He was shot several times in the head, back and chest. The wounded man received a bullet graze to his head. He is in stable condition.

Police from the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) visited the scene and found 34 5.56mm shells. Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region III officers are continuing enquiries.