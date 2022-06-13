One in court as police find three stolen vehicles

News

Police on patrol along Milford Road, Scarborough.

Atiba De Freitas, 28, of San Juan, was expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on June 13 after he was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

De Freitas was arrested on June 8, during an investigation into motor vehicle larceny in Wallerfield overseen by Snr Supt Paponette and acting Insp Ramsarran. He was charged on June 11.

A police press release also said in a second incident, officers led by acting Snr Supt Maharaj, acting Supt Ramjohn and ASP Pariman found another stolen vehicle, in the Malick district. This resulted from an anti-crime exercise between 4am and 7am on June 12. Police are still looking for the thief.

After a separate report of car theft on June 11 in Arima, the police found a Hyundai Tucson which had been reported stolen in Talparo. The thief remains at large.

Anyone with information on stolen vehicles can contact the TTPS at 999 or 800-TIPS.