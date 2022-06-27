One held, pistol, ammo seized in Sea Lots, Laventille

News

A quantity of 5.56 mm ammunition was found and seized in Sea Lots on Saturday morning. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS –

Anti-crime exercises in Sea Lots and Laventille led to the seizure of a pistol and ammunition on Saturday.

Police said officers of the Port of Spain Task Force visited an area on Production Avenue, Sea Lots known as “Dog Island” at around 2.15 am and found a bag containing 17 rounds of ammunition. No one was arrested.

At around 7.05 pm, police visited an abandoned house at Block Eight, Laventille and found a black plastic bag containing a pistol with 27 rounds of ammunition. No one was arrested in relation to this.

In an unrelated incident, a man identified as a priority offender was arrested in Salandy Street, Diego Martin.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Nurse and Snr Supt Neil Brandon John and led by Supt Daly, ASP Walker, Insp Knott and Sgt Alexander, with field supervision from Cpl Sookhoo, acting Cpls St Bernard and Williams and PCs Abdul Latif, Murray, Davis, Bartholomew, Legerton, Garraway, Aguillera and WPC Lewis.