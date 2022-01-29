One electrocuted, three hospitalised after CCC accident

News

TTEC officials examine a flag pole that came into contact with an electrical wire outside the Civilian Conservation Corps office at Woodford lodge, Chaguanas. One person was killed and three injured in the accident. – Lincoln Holder

A bizarre accident at the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) office in Chaguanas electrocuted a man and left three others hospitalised.

The deceased has been identified as Stuart Charles, 58, a former Defence Force member, of La Canoa Road in Lower Santa Cruz.

The identities of the three survivors, all of CCC, were not given to media personnel up to Friday evening. The three were at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mount Hope. One was said to be in critical condition.

The tragedy happened at around 12.30 pm on Friday at Lalla Street, Woodford Lodge.

A release from the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC) said Charles and the three others appeared to be moving a flagpole which came into contact with an electricity line, a 12,000-volt overhead line.

The commission’s general manager, Kelvin Ramsook, led a technical team from the central distribution area at the site to assess the situation and safely restore the electricity.

The release said Ramsook intends to appoint an internal investigation committee to probe the incident further.

TTEC urged the public to be cautious when working near power lines. The release warned that coming close to, or into contact with, overhead lines can lead to serious injury or death.

To the public, it said, “Before doing any work close to overhead lines or the point of connection to your property, contact TTEC for a temporary disconnection so you can work safely.”

Speaking to reporters earlier at the site, Ramsook said the personnel from the control centre were contacted about the incident.

He said when the pole shifted and came into contact with the 12,000-volt line, it injured the people and blew two fuses. It also disconnected electricity to around 100 nearby customers.

He did not want to give out the names of the people involved in the tragedy.

Ramsook said, “On the commission’s side, we are examining the line. We will do whatever repairs are necessary to ensure everything is safe before we leave the site. Of course, we would have contacted the OSH agency (Occupational Safety And Health Agency), and they are involved (in the investigations).”

He again called on the public to call TTEC when working near any of the commission’s infrastructure.

“Please call us, and we will respond quickly. We have constantly been emphasising that to the public. We will give you whatever advice, whatever support.”

Several people wearing clothes with the CCC logo were at the site but did not speak to the media. They referred all questions to the Port of Spain office but all calls went unanswered.

An eyewitness said he heard an explosion and went outside to find out what was happening.

“As soon as I heard the bang, the electricity went at the same time. I watched out and saw two people on the ground. They were not moving. Suddenly, a van pulled up, people put them in it and they left,” the man, who asked to be unnamed, said.

“I was in shock seeing them lying on the ground. I do not know what happened after that.”

Investigations are ongoing.