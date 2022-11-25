One dead, two wounded in Morvant jobsite shooting

News

File photo by Roger Jacob.

Police are probing the murder of a man and the wounding of two others in an attack in Morvant on Friday afternoon.

They said Omari Besson, 24, was working on a box drain at Geranium Drive, at around 12.55 pm, when a white Nissan AD Wagon drove near them.

Four men got out of the car and shot at Besson and the other workers. They ran away but were chased by the gunmen to a nearby yard and shot. The gunmen then got back in the car and drove off. Residents heard the gunshots and called the police.

Police from the North Eastern Division Task Force visited the area and took the two wounded men to the hospital.

A car believed to be the getaway car was found in Gerbera Drive, San Juan.

Several spent shells were found at the scene.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and the Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) remained at the scene up to 3 pm on Friday.