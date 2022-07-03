One dead, two wounded in Cocorite shooting

News



A SHOOTING incident in Cocorite during the early morning hours on Sunday has left one man dead and two others in hospital with gunshot injuries.

St James police received a report of a shooting in Randoo Lane, Water Hole, at around 9.40 am and went to area where they found Giovanni Jones Lashley, 30, bleeding from a gunshot wound on the left side of his head.

Two other men, aged 21 and 23, were also wounded in the attack.

Police took the three to the St James Infirmary where Lashley was pronounced dead on arrival. His body was removed to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for autopsy. The other men remained warded at hospital.

St James CID and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region I) officers were still at the scene up to midday.