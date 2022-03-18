One dead, two wounded in Arima shooting

News

A drive by shooting in Arima on Thursday afternoon led to the death of one man and the wounding of two others.

Police said a group of men were sitting in a parked Nissan AD Wagon at the Savannah on Kingdon Avenue, Maturita, Arima, at around 5 pm when a car approached.

Men in the car fired several shots before driving off.

The wounded men tried to drive away but crashed nearby.

Police said an unidentified man was killed in the attack, a 22-year-old Chaguanas man was shot in his upper thigh and a 34-year-old Sangre Grande man was shot in his right arm, chest and left leg.

Police from the Pinto Road police post took them to hospital.

Investigators said they found 19 spent shells of different types of ammunition.