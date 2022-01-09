One dead, two hospitalised after Claxton Bay crash

News

Farley Quintal. –

POLICE have confirmed Saturday’s accident in Claxton Bay, which left several people injured also claimed the life of a San Fernando man identified as Farley Quintal.

Police also confirmed two survivors of the crash remained at the San Fernando General Hospital, up to Sunday evening. The others were treated and discharged.

The head-on collision happened around 2.30 pm on the northbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, under the Claxton Bay flyover.

Police said Quintal was driving a wagon on the southbound lane. The wagon veered off the road, crossed the grass median and collided with a seven-seater taxi.

The taxi driver, identified only as Hills, works the San Fernando/Port of Spain route. Newsday learnt that he had been discharged and the two hospitalised people were his passengers.

Police said they were still trying to confirm the circumstances of the crash and the identities of those involved.

Couva police are investigating.