One dead, four injured in Tobago accident

Tobago

KILLED: Benton Charles –

One man is dead while four others are injured after a car accident on Sunday morning in Plymouth, Tobago. The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Benton Charles of Bethesda Trace in Plymouth.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Thomas told Newsday that the distress call was received at 5.14am. He said appliances from Scarborough responded and upon arrival, saw a damaged silver Nissan Almera with five occupants trapped inside.

“Investigation revealed that the car was travelling from west to east along Shelbourne Street and on reaching Bethesda junction, collided with a retaining wall as a result of the driver losing control,” Thomas said.

Charles, who was the front-seat passenger, died at the scene.

“The other four were extricated; three were transported by EMS (emergency medical services) and one by the fire service ambulance.

“Their conditions were said to be serious as up to news time, they remained warded at the Scarborough General Hospital.”

Benton was an employee of the Tobago House of Assembly.

As news of the tragedy began to circulate, residents rushed to the scene, some offering support to family members and close friends. Screams pierced the usual Sunday morning quiet as fire officers removed Charles’ body from the wreck.

Newsday understands that Councillor Certica Williams Orr, Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Chief Secretary and Assemblyman Zorisha Hackett, the THA electoral representative for Bethesda/Les Coteaux, also visited the scene.

Shirvan Road police and Scarborough fire officers are investigating the accident.