One dead, another wounded in Maloney shooting

News
Stock photo
A 25-year-old Maloney man was shot dead and another wounded in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said Anthony Browne was liming outside Building Six, Maloney, at around 4.45 pm, when three men got out of a silver car and shot him.
Browne ran away but collapsed nearby.
The men also shot another man, who was walking towards his own car, as they drove off. Passers-by saw the shooting and took the wounded man to hospital, where he is in critical condition.
Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and a district medical officer visited the area and declared Browne dead.
Crime scene investigators found six spent shells.