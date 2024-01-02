One dead, another injured in Ariapita Avenue shooting

News

Teneisha Jackie –

AN early-morning shooting on Ariapita Avenue on Tuesday has left one teenager dead and a man injured.

Dead is 19-year-old Teneisha Jackie of Lyndon Street, Curepe, who was liming at the corner of Carlos Street and Ariapita Avenue with 30-year-old Tyron Best, of Upper St Barbs Road, Belmont. Videos on social media show the teen dancing at a bar and enjoying herself with friends moments before the shooting. The injured man was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital.

The shooting took place around 12 am and officers of the Woodbrook Police Station are conducting investigations.