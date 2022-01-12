Olympian Lendore died after his car ‘drifted into oncoming traffic’

Sports

Details have emerged of Trinidadian Olympic athlete Deon Lendore’s fatal car crash in Texas on Monday night.

A statement issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Tuesday said Lendore was heading west when he drifted into oncoming traffic and side-swiped a vehicle before hitting a second one head-on.

The accident happened around 6.30pm on the FM 485, about four miles northeast of Cameron.

On Tuesday, Sgt Bryan Washko released a statement to KBTX – a CBS-affiliated virtual channel – explaining how the accident occurred.

“Texas DPS trooper responded to a major collision between three vehicles on FM 485. A 2015 Volkswagen Jetta, operated by 29-year old Deon Christopher Lendore of College Station, Texas was travelling westbound on FM 485.

“A 2018 Infiniti SUV, operated by a 65-year old female from Conroe, Texas, was travelling eastbound on FM 485 approaching Lendore.

“According to the investigating trooper, the Volkswagen crossed the centre stripe and side-swiped a vehicle that was travelling eastbound. The Volkswagen continued travelling westbound and drifted across the centre stripe again and collided with the Infiniti head on.

“Lendore was pronounced deceased on scene by Justice of the Peace Precinct #1 Greg Hoelscher. The driver of the Infiniti was transported to Baylor Scott and White (healthcare) in Temple for incapacitating injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle initially side-swiped was not injured. The crash investigation is still active and open,” the statement read.

Lendore was returning home from his volunteer assistant coaching role at Texas A&M University.

His death sent the global track and field fraternity into mourning as many took to social media to reflect on his career as a 400-metre runner.

The 29-year old, alongside Jarrin Solomon, Ade Alleyne-Forte and Lalonde Gordon, captured the men’s 4x400m bronze at the 2012 Olympic Games. Lendore was also a three-time World Indoor Championships medallist.