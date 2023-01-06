Old Year’s/Old Clothes football match celebrates 70th anniversary

Sports

Former Tunapuna MP Eddie Hart, left, officially kicks off the Old Years/Old Clothes football match at Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua, on December 31. –

The 70th edition of the Old Year’s/Old Clothes football match at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua, took place on its traditional date, December 31.

Edward “Eddie” Hart is a former Tunapuna Member of Parliament (MP), for the People’s National Movement (PNM), during a 15-year period.

Hart was present to kick-off the proceedings and hopes that the annual tradition continues.

Action during the Old Years/Old Clothes football match at Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua, on December 31.