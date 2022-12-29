Old Year’s night joy in Tobago

News

Comfort Inn & Suites general manager Maria Yip-John – David Reid

WHETHER you intend to spend time with loved ones at home or enjoy fine dining at the stroke of midnight on Old Year’s Night, they’ll be several places that would help you say hello to the New Year in style.

Several places on the island have been advertising their offerings.

Newsday reached out to several of the establishments.

Comfort Inn and Suites is giving an option for how you can spend the last night of the year. They will be offering a nine-course dinner with champagne specials all night in two packages.

Speaking with Newsday, General Manager Maria Yip-John said: “So far, we’ve had a very good response. A lot of people are happy to have another option on the island. We’re having a nine-course dinner, which is a first on the island also. Each course is served individually.”

The night will include entertainment and popular DJs.

“We will have two seating only – 6.30om and 8.30pm, then all diners go to the terrace for dancing.”

The live countdown to midnight will close out with fireworks.

The Fairways Restaurant and Lounge will be hosting Le Réveillon 3 – the three-course experience. Priced at $300, it would include a main course, appetiser, and dessert along with a complimentary glass of red wine by reservation only. They’ll be hosting patrons from 7pm- 10pm, just in time for you to get back home to ring in 2023.