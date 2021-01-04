OJT at Couva South constituency office robbed at gunpoint

A fe­male On-the-Job trainee at the Cou­va South Con­stituen­cy Of­fice was one of two women who were robbed at gun­point while trav­el­ling in a pri­vate hire “PH” car on Sat­ur­day, Op­po­si­tion Mem­ber of Par­lia­ment Rudy In­dars­ingh said yes­ter­day.