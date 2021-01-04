A female On-the-Job trainee at the Couva South Constituency Office was one of two women who were robbed at gunpoint while travelling in a private hire “PH” car on Saturday, Opposition Member of Parliament Rudy Indarsingh said yesterday.
OJT at Couva South constituency office robbed at gunpoint
