Oil spotted in Tarouba River, clean-up operations underway

Contractors working for Heritage Petroleum clean the Tarouba River in Vistabella after an oil leak was detected

in the area. PHOTO BY Lincoln Holder

Several people, including workers from state-owned Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, were seen doing clean-up operations in the Tarouba River on Monday after oil leaked into the river.

Workers placed oil-absorbing booms at various points along the river to prevent the oil from spreading. The situation was said to be “under control,” and workers appeared busy trying to minimise the damage.

The source of the leak was still to be confirmed and it was said to have started in an overgrown area with bushes near the condominium complex, The Residences at South Park in Tarouba. When Newsday visited the affected area on Monday afternoon, part was cordoned off. Oil and absorbent booms were also seen in the nearby river, as well as near the roundabout at the intersection of the Tarouba Road and the San Fernando Bypass Road and off Andre Avenue, Marabella, near Arch Street Extension, Vistabella.

The trail of the oily substance continued along the river until the bridge near Pointe-a-Pierre Road, where workers were seen removing oil-covered slush. Several absorbent booms were also in the river. Apart from the oil in the river, there were no reports of adverse impacts on residents. Newsday tried to get a comment from Heritage, but a response was not forthcoming up to 4 pm.